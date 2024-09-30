Open in App
    Wisconsin Rapids Tribune | The Daily Tribune

    Your guide to the 2024 Nekoosa Giant Pumpkin Fest on Oct. 5 & 6

    By Caitlin Shuda, Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune,

    3 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15B8gI_0voYiKge00

    NEKOOSA – It’s once again the season of giant pumpkins in Nekoosa.

    The Nekoosa Giant Pumpkin Fest will run Oct. 5 and 6 at Riverside Park at 916 Prospect Ave. The weekend will be full of various activities, vendors and more.

    Here’s what you need to know.

    When is the Nekoosa Giant Pumpkin Fest?

    The festival will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

    How much does it cost to attend the festival?

    There’s a $4 gate fee, although children between the ages of 4 and 7 can attend for $1. Children 3 years and younger can attend for free.

    A carnival wristband will be $25. Single tickets will be $1.25, or 10 tickets for $10. Rides take at least three tickets per person.

    Profits will benefit local organizations.

    How much does it cost to park?

    On-site parking will be $5. There will also be a free shuttle for those who park off-site.

    What activities does the festival include?

    A carnival will open at 9 a.m. both days of the event, weather permitting. Rides will be available for tickets or a wristband.

    An Antique Tractor and Small Engine Show will be held Saturday.

    A Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show will be held Sunday until 4 p.m. Registration forms will be on-site, and gates will only be open between 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Those who enter will judge other vehicles in their category. Categories include hot rod, muscle car, work in progress, import, truck, low rider, motorcycle, rat rod, antique, most unique, original survivor, orphan/alternative, most customized, best display and crowd favorite. Awards will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday.

    The Great Pumpkin Weigh-Off will open registration at 7 a.m. Saturday for the 10 a.m. weigh-off.

    A Pumpkin Rolling Contest will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday. Children 8 years and younger will compete in one competition, while children 9 to 16 years old will compete in the other. Competitors will pick a pumpkin from the pumpkin patch and race to roll it down their lane.

    A festival highlight, the Pumpkin Drop, will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday. A giant pumpkin will be lifted to the top of a 100-foot crane, then dropped.

    The festival will also feature other entertainment, games for children, a pumpkin carver, raffles and live music.

    What kinds of vendors will be at the festival?

    A craft show will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Guests will be able to find various arts, crafts, farmers market and flea market items from many vendors .

    Food vendors will also be on-site throughout the festival.

    Where can I find more information?

    For more information, visit nekoosagiantpumpkinfest.com or find Nekoosa Giant Pumpkin Fest on Facebook.

    More fall fun in central Wisconsin: Corn mazes, apple orchards, pumpkin patches and more: Fall fun in central Wisconsin

    Halloween 2024: When are trick-or-treat hours in the Wisconsin Rapids area?

    Contact Caitlin at cshuda@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @CaitlinShuda .

    This article originally appeared on Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune: Your guide to the 2024 Nekoosa Giant Pumpkin Fest on Oct. 5 & 6

