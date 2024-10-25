Open in App
    • Wisconsin Law Journal

    Fond du Lac County man suffers $9,000 loss from bailer fire

    By WISCONSIN LAW JOURNAL STAFF,

    2 days ago

    On Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024 at 1:21 p.m., the Fond du Lac County Communications Center received a call from a landowner at W13628 Hwy 44 who stated that his corn bailer had caught fire and that the fire was spreading into his 20-acre field, said Lieutenant Nick Kahnke with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.

    According to Kahnke, Alto and Brandon-Fairwater Fire Departments were dispatched along with a deputy from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.

    Kahnke noted the corn bailer fire was quickly extinguished, but flames spread to nearby corn bales and the recently cut cornstalk field.

    The land owner, Raymond Yagler said that the bailer was a total loss of approximately $9,000 and around 5 acres of field had burned.

    There were no injuries reported and no other loss of property, Kahnke noted.

