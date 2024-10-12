Construction workers rescued after dangling from Milwaukee County Courthouse

Two construction workers on Thursday had to be rescued after their scaffolding failed at the Milwaukee County Courthouse.



Milwaukee Fire Department dispatchers received a call around 2:48 p.m. for a scaffolding failure with two people trapped off the side of the courthouse, said Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski at a news conference. “While it’s visually spectacular, it’s been brought to a safe conclusion,” he added.



Crews from the MFD Heavy Urban Rescue Team arrived in under a minute and were able to communicate with the workers using a public address system, Lipski said. Firefighters also accessed the roof and lowered a radio to the workers below, he added.





The workers were wearing proper equipment and were able to shimmy away from their tilted scaffolding using a ledge and enter a different scaffolding, which brought them to the roof, Lipski said. No one was injured in the incident.Fire officials don’t know what caused the scaffolding failure but will carry out a follow-up investigation, the fire chief said. All the scaffolding on the building was secured and the scaffolding that tilted was secured twice over, he added.The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office secured the area below through the night in case of any other failures or falling objects, said Aaron Dobson, an inspector with the sheriff’s office.Lipski said it wasn’t unusual for the fire department to respond to scaffolding failure calls.The construction workers were working on the third phase of limestone faade repairs , Dobson said. The project was bid out in July 2024, according to county bidding information.

