Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Wisconsin Law Journal

    Construction workers rescued after dangling from Milwaukee County Courthouse

    By Ethan Duran,

    2 days ago

    Two construction workers on Thursday had to be rescued after their scaffolding failed at the Milwaukee County Courthouse.

    Milwaukee Fire Department dispatchers received a call around 2:48 p.m. for a scaffolding failure with two people trapped off the side of the courthouse, said Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski at a news conference. “While it’s visually spectacular, it’s been brought to a safe conclusion,” he added.

    Crews from the MFD Heavy Urban Rescue Team arrived in under a minute and were able to communicate with the workers using a public address system, Lipski said. Firefighters also accessed the roof and lowered a radio to the workers below, he added.





    The workers were wearing proper equipment and were able to shimmy away from their tilted scaffolding using a ledge and enter a different scaffolding, which brought them to the roof, Lipski said. No one was injured in the incident.






    Fire officials don’t know what caused the scaffolding failure but will carry out a follow-up investigation, the fire chief said. All the scaffolding on the building was secured and the scaffolding that tilted was secured twice over, he added.

    The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office secured the area below through the night in case of any other failures or falling objects, said Aaron Dobson, an inspector with the sheriff’s office.





    Lipski said it wasn’t unusual for the fire department to respond to scaffolding failure calls.





    The construction workers were working on the third phase of limestone faade repairs , Dobson said. The project was bid out in July 2024, according to county bidding information.

    Copyright &copy; 2024 BridgeTower Media. All Rights Reserved.

    For top headlines, breaking news and more, visit wislawjournal.com or sign up for our newsletter .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group16 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza20 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt10 days ago
    Man Wanted on Statutory Rape Warrant Arrested by Ridgeland Police
    Mississippi News Group5 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz3 days ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    Seniors Losing Medicare Advantage Plans in 22 States; California & New York Expand Options
    Jesse Slome6 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    Tiny 4-Pound Yorkshire Terrier Sisters Are Searching For A Home
    Camilo Díaz7 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt29 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena9 days ago
    This Little 10-Pound Shih Tzu Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz4 days ago
    Serious Injuries in Manassas Pedestrian Crash; Driver Faces DUI Charges
    The Inside Scoop - PWC6 days ago
    Yellowstone downshifts search for missing hiker from ‘rescue’ to ‘recovery’
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza22 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Proposed Denver slaughterhouse ban would kill jobs, opposition says
    David Heitz26 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile10 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today10 hours ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post28 days ago
    You're Invited: Learn More About Fostering Rescue Dogs at Halloween Event on Cape Cod
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria24 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy