WILL releases report after lawsuit submitted to overturn Act 10

The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL) released a report in response to the potential impact of eliminating Act 10 on Wisconsin municipalities.



Will Flanders, research director at WILL, wrote the report titled Back to the Past: The Fiscal Threat of Reversing Act 10 for Local Governments . In his report, Flanders states that Act 10, also known as Wisconsin’s 2011 Budget Repair Bill, helped create “significant savings for local governments across the state of Wisconsin.” Eliminating the act, Flanders argues, would be costly, and local taxpayers would be expected to cover the costs.



According to WILL, the costs would be $480 million annually for local governments. A previous WILL report that focused on school districts, noted the cost was $1.6 billion annually to districts. Combined this number is roughly $2.1 billion.



ACT 10, signed by then-Governor Scott Walker, served to reduce “the power of public sector unions to extract more and more money from state taxpayers.”



Local Wisconsin governments also received savings through the act that included “limitations on collective bargaining” and required retirement and health insurance contributions by government employees. Flanders cites “recent changes in the composition of the Wisconsin Supreme Court that have seen liberals gain a majority” as a likely cause for the recently filed lawsuit seeking Act 10’s reversal.



In the lawsuit, it is stated that exempting public employees, such as policemen and firefighters, from the law constitutes a “violation of the state constitution’s Equal Protection Clause.”



Flanders, however,said this is “somewhat a moot point hereit is one means to the end of overturning the law.”



When asked for comment on the report, Flanders said, “I think the underlying for the history of Act 10, going back a decade, is that this is seen as counter to the interest of public sector unions, which used to be a huge force in Wisconsin politics, and they’re trying to claw back some of that power that was taken away when Act 10 came into force.”



The report addresses several costs that would be impacted by Act 10’s elimination. New costs that local governments would be forced to absorb include “$113 million in new health insurance costs,” $360 million in new retirement benefit costs,” and “$12.7 million in new salary costs,” according to Flanders, “combining for a total of over “$480 million.”



In his report, Flanders also cites previous research conducted by WILL that examined the costs that school districts would incur if the act were reversed. Act 10 enabled school districts to switch to systems allowing teachers to “be rewarded for their impact on academics” and “move away from a ‘steps and ladders’ pay system to systems where teachers can be rewarded for their impact on academics.” By eliminating Act 10, the old steps and ladders system, in which “quality played no role in teacher pay,” would likely resume.



Flanders adds that during the Great Recession, the state’s budget deficit totaled over “$3.6 billionthe equivalent of $5 billion today.”



According to the report, Act 10 “fixed the fiscal hole, and state and local budgets adjusted to the ‘new normal.’” Reversing this law, Flanders states, would be “ruinous for all levels of government.”



Josh Schoemann, Washington County Executive, said in the report: “‘It’s almost unfathomable how consequential it would be I mean, we’ve made so much progress in the 10, 15 years since that was adopted.”



Schoemann also states, “So to think about taking a step backwards in that way would be extraordinarily detrimental to our organization. And I think municipalities across the state of Wisconsin.’”



Regarding Schoemann’s comments, Flanders said, “The interview we have highlights how devastating this could be if it went away to local governments.”



As to steps taxpayers can take, Flanders said, “I encourage folks to talk to their local people. Even if they won’t say it on record, I suspect that a lot of people behind the scenes think this would be devastating as well.”



Flanders reminds policymakers and voters of the need for vigilance regarding public sector union reform, stating in the report, “Of course, the courts would even be considered as a vehicle to overturn a law duly enacted by the state legislature speaks to the importance of state Supreme Court elections, and the danger when elected members of the Court fail to exercise proper restraint.”



Governments, according to Flanders’ report, typically either “raise additional revenue or cut services” when a budget shortfall occurs. Wisconsinites, Flander asserts, would likely see a substantial increase in taxes as a result of such a shortfall.



In addition, with the current challenges faced by Wisconsin due to population decline, Flanders contends, “this can only be expected to have a negative effect on the competitiveness of our state in modern America.”



When asked about the potential ramifications of this reversal of legislature, Flanders said, “If Act 10 goes away, it could not only have negative financial implications for school districts and local governments, it could also be negative for those around the country who want to see public sector union reform.”



The Wisconsin Law Journal reached out to the Democratic Party of Wisconsin (WisDems) on Sept. 27, but received no response as of the time of this publication on Sept. 30.





