Tourist season keeps Wisconsin Dells busy, and local shops are staffing up to match. Here are a few solid full-time customer-facing roles if you like staying active and talking with people all day.

Employer: Get It Now Stores

Get It Now Stores Location: Wisconsin Dells, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00–$18.28 per hour, paid weekly + $500 bonus ($250 at 30 days, $250 at 90 days)

+ ($250 at 30 days, $250 at 90 days) Schedule: Monday–Saturday, Sundays off + one weekday off

Active role where you help customers with big-ticket home items, handle deliveries/pickups, and keep the showroom looking sharp. Good fit if you like face-to-face service, don’t mind lifting furniture/electronics, and want strong benefits and weekly pay.

Employer: Get It Now Stores

Get It Now Stores Location: Wisconsin Dells, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.45–$17.00 per hour, paid weekly

Schedule: Monday–Saturday, Sundays off + one weekday off

Similar hands-on role focused on customer service, account management, and in-home deliveries. Great if you want a steady retail job with room to grow, a physical workday (on your feet, lifting, moving), and a full benefits package.

Employer: Pepper Palace, Inc

Location: Wisconsin Dells, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive base + commission (exact amount not listed)

Lead a fun, high-energy hot sauce shop right in the action. You’ll run daily store operations, coach a sales team, track KPIs, and keep customers excited about spicy products—ideal if you have 2–4 years of retail or customer service leadership and love a fast-paced, people-first environment.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting has extra details or nearby locations that might fit you even better.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.