📅 Thanksgiving Turkey Trot 5K with Food Drive

Kick off Thanksgiving with a fun Turkey Trot 5K for all ages.

Date: Thursday, Nov 26, 2026



Time: 8:00–11:00 AM



Registration/check-in: starts 8:00 AM

starts

Race start: 9:00 AM



Run or walk in your best turkey-themed outfit. Prizes go to the first overall female and male finishers.

They’ll be collecting non-perishable food donations for The Lords Cupboard Food Pantry. Each food item earns 1 extra door prize entry, and a door prize raffle winner will be drawn after the last finisher.

Fees:



Early-bird (on or before Nov 13): $20 Adults , $10 Children (11–17)

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After Nov 13: $25 Adults , $15 Children (11–17)

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Children 10 and under: Free



Sign up early to save a few dollars and bring food items if you’d like more chances at the raffle while helping the local pantry.