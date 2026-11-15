undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
📅 Thanksgiving Turkey Trot 5K & food drive on Nov 26
📅 Thanksgiving Turkey Trot 5K with Food Drive
Kick off Thanksgiving with a fun Turkey Trot 5K for all ages.
Date: Thursday, Nov 26, 2026
Time: 8:00–11:00 AM
- Registration/check-in: starts 8:00 AM
- Race start: 9:00 AM
Run or walk in your best turkey-themed outfit. Prizes go to the first overall female and male finishers.
They’ll be collecting non-perishable food donations for The Lords Cupboard Food Pantry. Each food item earns 1 extra door prize entry, and a door prize raffle winner will be drawn after the last finisher.
Fees:
- Early-bird (on or before Nov 13): $20 Adults, $10 Children (11–17)
- After Nov 13: $25 Adults, $15 Children (11–17)
- Children 10 and under: Free
Sign up early to save a few dollars and bring food items if you’d like more chances at the raffle while helping the local pantry.
More Info: Turkey Trot 5K - Enjoy Price County, WI
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.