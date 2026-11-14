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📅 Veterans Day Breakfast at American Legion Nov. 21
4 days ago
📅 Veterans Day Breakfast on Nov. 21, 2026
Come out for a Veterans Day Breakfast hosted by Pathfinders on Saturday, November 21, 2026, from 9:00–11:30 AM CST at the American Legion.
They’ll be serving scrambled eggs, pancakes, bacon, sausage, assorted pastries, orange juice, and coffee.
This is a nice way to honor veterans and share a meal with neighbors. Just show up at the American Legion during breakfast hours to take part.
More Info: Veterans Day Breakfast - Nov 21, 2026
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