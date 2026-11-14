📅 Veterans Day Breakfast on Nov. 21, 2026

Come out for a Veterans Day Breakfast hosted by Pathfinders on Saturday, November 21, 2026, from 9:00–11:30 AM CST at the American Legion.

They’ll be serving scrambled eggs, pancakes, bacon, sausage, assorted pastries, orange juice, and coffee.

This is a nice way to honor veterans and share a meal with neighbors. Just show up at the American Legion during breakfast hours to take part.