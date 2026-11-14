Chippewa County Public Health is offering free naloxone and other harm reduction supplies through an online map of pickup locations and a mail-order option for people who cannot visit a site. Residents can learn overdose signs (unresponsive, pinpoint pupils, blue lips or fingertips, slow or no breathing, choking or gurgling sounds, cold or clammy skin), are urged to call 911, give naloxone, provide rescue breaths, stay with the person, and give a second dose after 2–3 minutes if there is no response. Learn more, see the map, and request supplies: https://www.chippewacountywi.gov/422/Harm-Reduction

This content is adapted from materials provided by Chippewa County Public Health