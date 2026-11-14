📅 Blaze Orange Bash rock night in Prentice

Looking for a fun night after hunting or just want a cold beer and live music? Check out The Blaze Orange Bash with Taylor & Von, a high-energy live rock duo from Madison.

They’ll be playing 90s/2000s rock anthems, classic rock staples, and lots of sing-along favorites.

When: Saturday, November 21, 2026 at 7:00 PM



Where: Sailor’s II, Prentice, WI



Who: Taylor & Von (live rock duo)

Throw on your blaze orange and head to Sailor’s II for a loud, fun night of rock music with friends and neighbors.