undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Cats
💰 Fall Into Love: $5 cat adoptions and fee waivers
12 days ago
💰 Big savings on cat adoptions in the FALL INTO LOVE special
Thinking about adding a furry friend to your family? The shelter’s FALL INTO LOVE ADOPTION SPECIAL starts today.
Here’s what they’re offering:
- $5 adoption fee for adult and senior cats
- $100 adoption fee for kittens
- Adoption fees waived for all Lonely Hearts Club animals
The Adoption Center currently has little to no wait to meet animals, so it’s an easy time to stop in and visit.
You can also sponsor the care of adoptable animals like Jaws if you’re not ready to adopt but still want to help.
To get started, check the shelter’s adoption process information and plan a visit to the Adoption Center.
More Info: Dane County Humane Society | Jaws
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.