💰 Big savings on cat adoptions in the FALL INTO LOVE special

Thinking about adding a furry friend to your family? The shelter’s FALL INTO LOVE ADOPTION SPECIAL starts today.

Here’s what they’re offering:

$5 adoption fee for adult and senior cats

for $100 adoption fee for kittens

for Adoption fees waived for all Lonely Hearts Club animals

The Adoption Center currently has little to no wait to meet animals, so it’s an easy time to stop in and visit.

You can also sponsor the care of adoptable animals like Jaws if you’re not ready to adopt but still want to help.

To get started, check the shelter’s adoption process information and plan a visit to the Adoption Center.