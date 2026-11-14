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📢 Mercer seeks applicants for 2 Planning Commission seats
📢 Help shape Mercer’s future: join the Planning Commission
The Town of Mercer is taking applications for two open seats on its 5-person Planning Commission:
- One 3-year term
- One 1-year term
Applications and detailed descriptions of the Planning Commission’s duties are available at the Mercer Town Office, 2657W Railroad Street, or by calling 715-476-2403.
Completed applications are due no later than Wednesday, December 9 at 3:00 PM.
You can return your application to the town office or mail it to:
Town of Mercer PO Box 149 Mercer, WI 54547
If you’re interested in local planning and how Mercer grows and develops, this is a chance to get involved in town decisions.
More Info: Seeking Two Planning Commission Members – Town of ...
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