📢 Luxemburg-Casco High School earns top athletics honor

Luxemburg-Casco High School and athletic director Jenny Bandow have been recognized by the Wisconsin Athletic Directors Association (WADA) with its Program of Distinction award.

This honor comes after a six-month, evidence-based review of the school’s athletic department in nine key areas, including risk management, access and equity, educational alignment, sports medicine, and continuous improvement. The award highlights that L-C’s sports programs are run as a strong extension of the classroom, helping student-athletes grow on and off the field.

Luxemburg-Casco and Bandow received the award at the 60th annual WADA Conference, held Nov. 8–10 in Wisconsin Dells, Wis. This is a once-in-a-career recognition for an athletics administrator, marking a lasting standard of excellence for the Luxemburg-Casco School District.

Bandow has served the district since 2000, has been athletic director since 2006, and also serves as dean of students.