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Wisconsin
📢 New strategic planning toolkit for local history groups
11 days ago
📢 New planning toolkit for Wisconsin history groups
The Wisconsin Historical Society and WiLS have put together a Strategic Planning Toolkit & Resource Library to help local history organizations plan for the future.
The toolkit includes:
- Practical guidance and videos
- Worksheets and hands-on activities
- Templates and examples
These tools break strategic planning into simple steps and can help your group create a plan that fits your mission, goals, and future direction.
You can watch an orientation video for the toolkit or download a PDF version of the toolkit.
Questions? Email info@recollectionwisocnsin.org.
More Info: Strategic Planning Toolkit & Resource Library for ...
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