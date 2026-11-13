📢 New planning toolkit for Wisconsin history groups

The Wisconsin Historical Society and WiLS have put together a Strategic Planning Toolkit & Resource Library to help local history organizations plan for the future.

The toolkit includes:

Practical guidance and videos

Worksheets and hands-on activities

Templates and examples

These tools break strategic planning into simple steps and can help your group create a plan that fits your mission, goals, and future direction.

You can watch an orientation video for the toolkit or download a PDF version of the toolkit.

Questions? Email info@recollectionwisocnsin.org.