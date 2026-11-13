📢 Donate your deer to help feed Wisconsin families

Hunters in Wisconsin can turn this season’s harvest into meals for neighbors in need through the DNR’s Deer Donation Program. Donated deer are processed into ground venison for food pantries across the state.

To donate a Wisconsin-harvested deer:

Field dress the deer and keep it cool (ice in the cavity helps).

the deer and keep it cool (ice in the cavity helps). Register it through GameReg and keep your confirmation number.

it through and keep your confirmation number. If your county requires CWD testing , complete the test before or at drop-off (see the Deer Donation Program webpage for the current county list).

, complete the test (see the Deer Donation Program webpage for the current county list). Call a participating meat processor first to confirm they have space.

first to confirm they have space. Bring the deer to the processor and, if tested for CWD, provide the CWD barcode number.

If you’re missing your Go Wild number, registration, or CWD info, log into your Go Wild account or contact DNR Customer Service.

Hunters and non-hunters can also donate money to support processing costs at any Wisconsin hunting license sales location or online through Go Wild.

Questions? Contact Marcus Rufledt, Deer Donation Program Manager, Marcus.Rufledt@wisconsin.gov or 608-261-7589.