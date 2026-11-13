📢 Full-time or part-time maintenance and transfer station job in Mercer

The Town of Mercer is hiring for building maintenance/custodian and transfer station foreman work.

The town may fill this as one full-time job (40 hours/week) or as two part-time positions.

If you’re interested, submit a letter of interest and an application to the Clerk’s office. The posting says the job will stay open until it’s filled, so there’s no set deadline, but it’s smart to apply soon if you want a shot.

For details or to apply, contact the Town of Mercer Clerk’s office.