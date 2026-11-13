City of Brookfield Fire Department is hiring for Paramedic/Firefighter/Equipment Operator positions, with an annual salary range of $74,046.36–$107,117.28 and benefits including health, dental, life insurance, long-term disability, pension, retiree health savings, deferred compensation, flexible spending accounts, and paid vacation, sick leave, and holidays. The role includes fire suppression, emergency medical care, public education, fire prevention, training, maintenance, and safe operation of fire apparatus. Applications are due by November 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM CST. Apply here: https://tinyurl.com/CBFDfall2026application

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Brookfield WI Fire Department