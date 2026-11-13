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Brookfield
Dog available for adoption from Elmbrook Humane Society
9 days ago
Elmbrook Humane Society is seeking a home for Nutmeg, a shy but friendly dog who recently visited the City of Brookfield Fire Department Station #23 to practice her social skills and spend time with firefighters. Residents interested in adopting Nutmeg or learning more can contact Elmbrook Humane Society at 262-782-9261 or visit ebhs.org.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Brookfield WI Fire Department
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