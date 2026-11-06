Infant death linked to measles outbreak in Wisconsin

An infant has died in connection with the ongoing measles outbreak in southwestern Wisconsin, the first measles-related infant death in the state since 1990, as cases now exceed 430. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services recommends an early MMR vaccine for infants 6–11 months old whose families are likely to be exposed to measles, especially where spread is happening through household, family, and social contacts; early vaccination is not advised for all infants in Wisconsin or in any one county at this time. Families should talk with their health care provider about MMR timing, call the Clark County Health Department immunization hotline at 715-743-5292, and review local MMR vaccine information at https://www.clarkcountywi.gov/ph-immunizations; more details on the state outbreak are at dhs.wisconsin.gov/news/releases/110526.htm.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Clark County Health Department