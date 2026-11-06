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📅 Community Deer Camp at LCO Ojibwe School Nov. 7

9 days ago
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📅 Community Deer Camp at LCO Ojibwe School

Bring the family out for Community Deer Camp at the LCO Ojibwe School, 8575 N Trepania Road, Hayward, WI 54843.

Date & Time: Saturday, November 7, 2026, 10am–3pm
Location: Behind the LCO Ojibwe School

Planned activities include:

  • Hide scraping demonstration
  • Deer processing and packaging
  • Cooking deer over an open fire
  • Deer blood tracking
  • Learning how to spot a target through a scope

This is an education-focused, hands-on day for anyone interested in deer hunting skills and traditional processing.

For more information, contact the school at 715-634-8924 or visit https://www.lcoosk12.org/.

More Info: LCO Ojibwe School – The Official Website of Lac Co...

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