📅 Community Deer Camp at LCO Ojibwe School Nov. 7

📅 Community Deer Camp at LCO Ojibwe School

Bring the family out for Community Deer Camp at the LCO Ojibwe School, 8575 N Trepania Road, Hayward, WI 54843.

Date & Time: Saturday, November 7, 2026, 10am–3pm

Location: Behind the LCO Ojibwe School

Planned activities include:

Hide scraping demonstration

Deer processing and packaging

Cooking deer over an open fire

Deer blood tracking

Learning how to spot a target through a scope

This is an education-focused, hands-on day for anyone interested in deer hunting skills and traditional processing.

For more information, contact the school at 715-634-8924 or visit https://www.lcoosk12.org/.