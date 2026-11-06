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Hayward
📅 Community Deer Camp at LCO Ojibwe School Nov. 7
9 days ago
📅 Community Deer Camp at LCO Ojibwe School
Bring the family out for Community Deer Camp at the LCO Ojibwe School, 8575 N Trepania Road, Hayward, WI 54843.
Date & Time: Saturday, November 7, 2026, 10am–3pm
Location: Behind the LCO Ojibwe School
Planned activities include:
- Hide scraping demonstration
- Deer processing and packaging
- Cooking deer over an open fire
- Deer blood tracking
- Learning how to spot a target through a scope
This is an education-focused, hands-on day for anyone interested in deer hunting skills and traditional processing.
For more information, contact the school at 715-634-8924 or visit https://www.lcoosk12.org/.
More Info: LCO Ojibwe School – The Official Website of Lac Co...
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