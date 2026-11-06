📅 Call for Native designers for Nov. 6 Indigenous Fashion Show

📅 Indigenous Fashion Show seeks Native designers

An Indigenous Fashion Show is planned for Friday, November 6, 2026, from 5:00–7:00pm.

Organizers are putting out a call for Native American designers to take part. They’re looking for original clothing designs that celebrate Native culture, tradition, and innovation.

Designers of regalia, streetwear, traditional garments, contemporary fashion, beadwork, and fusion styles are all welcome to apply.

To get full event details, artist guidelines, and contact information, visit www.lco.edu.