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Beauty & Fashion
📅 Call for Native designers for Nov. 6 Indigenous Fashion Show
9 days ago
📅 Indigenous Fashion Show seeks Native designers
An Indigenous Fashion Show is planned for Friday, November 6, 2026, from 5:00–7:00pm.
Organizers are putting out a call for Native American designers to take part. They’re looking for original clothing designs that celebrate Native culture, tradition, and innovation.
Designers of regalia, streetwear, traditional garments, contemporary fashion, beadwork, and fusion styles are all welcome to apply.
To get full event details, artist guidelines, and contact information, visit www.lco.edu.
More Info: Events for November 2026 – The Official Website of...
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