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Camping
📅 Community Deer Camp at LCO School on Nov. 7
9 days ago
📅 Community Deer Camp: Learn Deer Processing Skills
Join neighbors for Community Deer Camp on Saturday, November 7, 2026, from 10am–3pm behind the LCO School at the cultural deer hang.
Activities include:
- Hide scraping demonstration
- Deer processing and packaging
- Cooking deer over an open fire
- Deer blood tracking
- Learning how to spot a target through a scope
It’s a hands-on way to see traditional and practical deer skills up close. Just show up during event hours at LCO School to take part.
More Info: Events for November 2026 – The Official Website of...
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