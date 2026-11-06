📅 Community Deer Camp at LCO School on Nov. 7

📅 Community Deer Camp: Learn Deer Processing Skills

Join neighbors for Community Deer Camp on Saturday, November 7, 2026, from 10am–3pm behind the LCO School at the cultural deer hang.

Activities include:

Hide scraping demonstration

Deer processing and packaging

and Cooking deer over an open fire

Deer blood tracking

Learning how to spot a target through a scope

It’s a hands-on way to see traditional and practical deer skills up close. Just show up during event hours at LCO School to take part.