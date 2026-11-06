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Camping

📅 Community Deer Camp at LCO School on Nov. 7

9 days ago
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📅 Community Deer Camp: Learn Deer Processing Skills

Join neighbors for Community Deer Camp on Saturday, November 7, 2026, from 10am–3pm behind the LCO School at the cultural deer hang.

Activities include:

  • Hide scraping demonstration
  • Deer processing and packaging
  • Cooking deer over an open fire
  • Deer blood tracking
  • Learning how to spot a target through a scope

It’s a hands-on way to see traditional and practical deer skills up close. Just show up during event hours at LCO School to take part.

More Info: Events for November 2026 – The Official Website of...

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