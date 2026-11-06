KUSD Trunk or Treat blends Halloween fun with toothbrushing tips

📅 KUSD Early Childhood recently held a Fall Trunk or Treat event for local families in its Early Learners, Speech Impact and Play Group programs.

Kids and their siblings visited decorated trunks run by teachers, educational support professionals, related service providers and diagnosticians, who set up fun, hands-on learning activities.

One focus was healthy habits: children practiced good toothbrushing through playful activities, and families received donated toothbrush kits to take home.

The district highlights this as a way KUSD staff are helping families connect, making learning fun, and supporting the district’s youngest learners.