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Washington students volunteer at KIN Center Trunk or Treat

8 days ago
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📅 Washington Middle School students support Trunk or Treat

Students from Washington Middle School in Mrs. Lepley’s Hermanitas and Girl Talk clubs recently volunteered at the KIN Center’s Trunk or Treat community event.

Thirteen students spent their time greeting families, sharing kindness and respect, and talking about the good things happening at Washington. They also helped hand out about 250 goodie bags to kids and families.

The event gave Washington staff and students a chance to connect with current families and welcome new ones into the school community.

A big thanks also went to Coach Gus, who donated his time and brought his mobile basketball trailer, adding extra fun for children at the event.

More Info: Washington students join Trunk or Treat community ...

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