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Weyauwega
Weyauwega winter night parking rules in effect
6 days ago
Winter parking rules are now in effect in City of Weyauwega from November 1 through March 31 to help with snow removal. No parking is allowed on any City streets from 11:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m., except on Main Street (Mill to Pine) and in Municipal Parking Lots, where no parking is allowed from 2:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m.; daytime parking is allowed from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., and vehicles that break these rules may be ticketed or towed at the owner’s cost.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Weyauwega
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