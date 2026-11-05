Weyauwega winter night parking rules in effect

Winter parking rules are now in effect in City of Weyauwega from November 1 through March 31 to help with snow removal. No parking is allowed on any City streets from 11:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m., except on Main Street (Mill to Pine) and in Municipal Parking Lots, where no parking is allowed from 2:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m.; daytime parking is allowed from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., and vehicles that break these rules may be ticketed or towed at the owner’s cost.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Weyauwega