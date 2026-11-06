📅 Rascal Reads at Home at Sterling North House Museum

Enjoy a cozy literary afternoon at the Sterling North House Museum on November 8 from 1:00–2:00 pm.

During Rascal Reads at Home, you’ll tour the historic house while listening to curated passages from the book “Rascal”, each tied to specific rooms or items in the home. It’s a fun way to experience the story and the museum together.

Just show up at the Sterling North House Museum during the event time to take part.