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📅 Rascal Reads at Home at Sterling North House Museum
9 days ago
📅 Rascal Reads at Home at Sterling North House Museum
Enjoy a cozy literary afternoon at the Sterling North House Museum on November 8 from 1:00–2:00 pm.
During Rascal Reads at Home, you’ll tour the historic house while listening to curated passages from the book “Rascal”, each tied to specific rooms or items in the home. It’s a fun way to experience the story and the museum together.
Just show up at the Sterling North House Museum during the event time to take part.
More Info: Rascal Reads at Home - Visit Edgerton
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