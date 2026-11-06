📅 Breakfast with Santa in Ripon – kids 10 & under eat free

📅 Breakfast with Santa – Kids 10 & under eat free

Enjoy a festive morning at Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 5, 8:30–11:30 AM at Knuth Brewing Co., upstairs in the Blossom and Hops Banquet Hall, 230 Watson Street, Ripon.

Santa and his elves will help cook an all‑you‑can‑eat breakfast of pancakes, sausage, eggs, and hot cocoa.

Prices:

Kids 10 & under: FREE

Ages 11–17: $5

Adults: $12

There’s no entry fee for holiday crafts, kid‑friendly activities, and festive photo spots.

Santa arrives at 9:15 AM and will visit with kids and hear wishes until 11:00 AM.

Proceeds support Ripon Noon Kiwanis projects like academic scholarships, the Free Children’s Fair, the library’s Romper Room and Toy Library, iPads for autism, and more.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or online in advance.