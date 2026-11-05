⚠️ Fox Crossing brush drop-off open until Nov. 20

⚠️ Tree & brush drop-off open through Nov. 20

The Village’s Fall Chipping Program ended on October 8, but you can still get rid of yard debris.

The tree & brush drop-off center in Fox Crossing will stay open until November 20 (weather permitting).

Before you load up, check the 2026 Tree and Brush Chipping Policy to see what materials are accepted and any size or prep rules.

If you’ve got branches or brush from fall clean-up, this is your window to drop them off before the site closes for the season.