Kiel winter overnight street parking ban starts Nov. 15

The City of Kiel winter parking rules start at 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, November 15 and run through March 15; overnight parking is not allowed on any city streets or alleys during this period. Limited overnight street parking may be allowed for special events or needs if you get permission in advance by calling Kiel Police Department dispatch at 920-894-2211 (press 9) and giving your vehicle description, plate number, and a contact phone number. Permission is usually granted unless bad weather or other safety conditions are expected.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Kiel Police Department