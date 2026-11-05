Free Roosevelt and Schulte School brick pickup days

Racine Unified School District is giving away free bricks from the former Roosevelt and Schulte Schools as keepsakes on Thursday, November 5, 2026 from 8:00–11:00 a.m. and 1:00–3:00 p.m., and on Friday, November 13, 2026 from 7:30–9:30 a.m. and 1:00–3:00 p.m. at the Racine Unified School District Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mt. Pleasant Street, Racine, WI, in the parking lot behind Building 2 near the blue metal storage container. Bricks are free with optional cash donations, limited to one brick per school per household, must be picked up in person, and will be given out first-come, first-served while supplies last.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Racine Unified Schools