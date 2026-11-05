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📅 Funny songs & games for ages 5–9 at Hedberg Library
5 days ago
📅 Funny music & games for kids at Hedberg Library
Kids ages 5–9 are invited to Hedberg Public Library for a silly, musical after‑school program.
Children will enjoy:
- Interactive group songs, games, and stories
- Fun, campfire-style activities (without the campfire!)
- A November theme of silly friendship, food, and thankful stories, games, and songs
This program needs at least 6 registered participants so the group games work well.
Registration is required. You can:
- Register online
- Sign up at the library, or
- Call 608-758-6600 to register.
Perfect for families looking for a light, fun after‑school activity for elementary‑age kids.
More Info: Something Funny @ the Library | Hedberg Public Lib...
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