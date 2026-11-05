📅 Funny songs & games for ages 5–9 at Hedberg Library

📅 Funny music & games for kids at Hedberg Library

Kids ages 5–9 are invited to Hedberg Public Library for a silly, musical after‑school program.

Children will enjoy:

Interactive group songs , games , and stories

, , and Fun, campfire-style activities (without the campfire!)

A November theme of silly friendship, food, and thankful stories, games, and songs

This program needs at least 6 registered participants so the group games work well.

Registration is required. You can:

Register online

Sign up at the library , or

, or Call 608-758-6600 to register.

Perfect for families looking for a light, fun after‑school activity for elementary‑age kids.