📅 Young Entrepreneur Craft Fair at Middleton Library Nov 7

📅 Young Entrepreneur Craft Fair & Fall Craft Shopping Day

Support local kids and enjoy some fun shopping at the Young Entrepreneur Craft Fair at the Middleton Public Library (Upper Level) on Saturday, November 7, 10am–12pm.

Kids ages 9–18 will be selling items they made themselves—coasters, ornaments, plushies, and more. This event is for all ages, so bring the whole family.

After you shop at the library, you’re encouraged to walk over to the Senior Center Fall Craft Fair (9am–1pm) for even more handmade goods.

Kids and teens ages 9–18 who want to sell at the library craft fair must fill out the application form at midlibrary.org/craftfair by September 19.