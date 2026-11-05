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🚧 Mason St (Tilleman) Bridge closed Nov. 11, 8am–2pm
2 days ago
🚧 Mason Street bridge over Fox River closed Nov. 11 for cleaning
The Donald A. Tilleman Memorial Bridge (Mason Street over the Fox River) will be closed for maintenance on Wednesday, November 11 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Closures:
- East of the Fox River: East Mason St at South Monroe Ave
- West of the Fox River: West Mason St at South Ashland Ave
Detour route:
- South Ashland Ave → Walnut St → South Monroe Ave
Access to nearby homes and businesses will be maintained.
All work is weather dependent and may change. If you drive this area, plan for delays, use caution in the work zone, and consider using other routes during the closure window.
More Info: Annual Fall Cleaning & Temporary Closure of Donald...
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