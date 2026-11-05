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Basketball
📅 JH boys basketball game at Northland Pines Nov. 9
3 days ago
📅 JH boys basketball game at Northland Pines is scheduled for Monday, November 9, 2026, from 4:30–5:00 PM.
This is a junior high boys basketball (JH Boys BB) event for the Hurley School District, played at Northland Pines.
Families, students, and fans can head over to support the team or add the game to their calendar using the “Copy to Google Calendar” or iCal download options on the school site.
More Info: JH Boys BB @ Northland Pines | Hurley School Distr...
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