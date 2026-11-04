🚧 Fowler Lake boat launch vehicle access limited Nov 27–29

Access around the Fowler Lake Boat Launch will be restricted from Friday, November 27 through Sunday, November 29, 2026 because of the annual German Christmas Market nearby.

The boat launch itself will stay open, but contractors will NOT be able to get in with vehicles, trailers, or barges during these dates.

If you do pier removals or shoreline restoration work: