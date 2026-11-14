🏛️ Wiscasset Board Meeting: Permits, Energy Help & Parade Roads

The Wiscasset Select Board, Tax Assessors & Overseers of the Poor will meet on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 6:00 PM in the Wiscasset Municipal Building meeting room. Residents can also join by Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85004446696?pwd=2PagF5T1W4NUgJDAuLqUkTnOEwFQ8y.1. The meeting starts with the Call to Order and Pledge of Allegiance.

Consent Agenda & Reports

The Board will vote on a Consent Agenda that bundles:

Payroll Warrants for November 6 and November 13, 2026

for and Accounts Payable Warrants for November 10 and November 17, 2026

for and Minutes from the November 3, 2026 meeting

from the meeting October Financials

They will also receive October 2026 department head monthly reports.

Public Hearing: Bicyclette Furniture Permit

There will be a public hearing on a Special Amusement Permit for Bicyclette Furniture at 78 Main Street. After the hearing, the Board may vote on whether to approve the permit.

Public Comment

There is a general Public Comment period for topics not on the agenda:

Up to 5 minutes per person

Up to 30 minutes total

Unfinished Business: Energy Assistance Application

The Board will consider letting the Town Manager submit an application to the Energy Technology Innovation and Partnership Project (ETIPP). The “Technical Deep Dive” help would be to:

Evaluate local energy opportunities

Reduce energy costs

Strengthen energy resilience

Support economic development

New Business Items

Quitclaim deed for 32 Montsweag Valley Road (Map R07 Lot 074-A) for Terri L. Banker

for for Contract with T Buck Construction for the Wastewater Treatment Plant Pump Station Improvement Project , pending Town Attorney review and approval

for the , pending Town Attorney review and approval Sewer abatement request (details in SEWER ABATEMENT 35.PDF ), decision at the Board’s discretion

request (details in ), decision at the Board’s discretion Ordinance Development and Amendment Policy draft, decision at the Board’s discretion

draft, decision at the Board’s discretion Sustainable Wiscasset Directive (draft from Cassaundra Rose), decision at the Board’s discretion

(draft from Cassaundra Rose), decision at the Board’s discretion Road closures for the Merry & Bright Light Parade on December 4: proposed closure of Hooper, Federal, and Water Street

Assessor & Town Manager Items

The agenda includes Assessor’s Business and the Town Manager’s Report (with a related St. Philip’s document).

Executive Session & Wrap-Up

The Board may go into Executive Session under 36 MRSA §841 to consider a poverty tax abatement request. The meeting will end with adjournment and a list of upcoming meetings, workshops, and events.