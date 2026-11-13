📅 Cemetery Committee meets December 8 in Winthrop

The Cemetery Committee will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, December 8, 2026 at 4:30 PM.

Location:

Town Office small conference room

17 Highland Ave., Winthrop, ME 04364

The meeting is open to the public, and residents are welcome and invited to attend.

You can join:

In person at the Town Office, or

at the Town Office, or Remotely via Zoom using the link included in the meeting agenda.

If you’re interested in cemetery issues in Winthrop or want to follow the committee’s work, this is a chance to listen in or share your thoughts.