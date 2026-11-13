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Winthrop
📅 Public Cemetery Committee meeting on Dec. 8 in Winthrop
9 days ago
📅 Cemetery Committee meets December 8 in Winthrop
The Cemetery Committee will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, December 8, 2026 at 4:30 PM.
Location:
- Town Office small conference room
17 Highland Ave., Winthrop, ME 04364
The meeting is open to the public, and residents are welcome and invited to attend.
You can join:
- In person at the Town Office, or
- Remotely via Zoom using the link included in the meeting agenda.
If you’re interested in cemetery issues in Winthrop or want to follow the committee’s work, this is a chance to listen in or share your thoughts.
More Info: Calendar • Cemetery Committee meeting
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