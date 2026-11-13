Winterset has some solid front-line customer roles right now, with real room to grow into leadership. If you like helping people and want steady work close to home, these are worth a look.

Employer: AGRILAND FS

AGRILAND FS Location: Winterset, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the customer care team for a stable ag-focused company, handling complex customer issues and setting service standards. This role is great if you have a few years of customer service experience and want leadership duties plus strong benefits (pension, 401(k), health, vision, dental) in a local office.

Employer: Mega Saver

Mega Saver Location: Winterset, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay + commission, $1,500 hiring bonus (per posting; exact rate not listed)

Run a busy convenience store, lead a team, and drive sales while keeping the store clean and welcoming. This is a fit if you like fast-paced work, want commission opportunities, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), flexible scheduling, DailyPay, and enjoy coaching others.

Employer: Mega Saver

Mega Saver Location: Winterset, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay, $1,000 hiring bonus (per posting; exact rate not listed)

Front-line role helping customers, running the register, stocking shelves, and keeping the store looking sharp. Good if you want flexible hours, DailyPay, benefits, and a path to grow into higher roles while working in a fast-paced, team setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often employers have similar roles or future openings once they know you’re interested.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.