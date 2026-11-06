📢 Raffle to rent downtown pergolas for Tractor Parade

📢 Rent a downtown pergola for the Tractor Parade

Want a front-row spot for one of Winters’ biggest events? The City is holding a raffle for the chance to rent a downtown pergola for $1,500 along the parade route.

How to enter

Fill out the Pergola Rental Agreement by Friday, November 13 at 5:00 PM .

by . All completed agreements are entered into the raffle, but entry does not guarantee you’ll get a pergola.

you’ll get a pergola. Winners will be announced Monday, November 16.

Details

Location: Downtown Winters pergolas along the parade route .

. Capacity: Up to 40 guests per pergola .

. Alcohol: You may bring your own beer and wine . No other alcohol is allowed in the pergola area.

. is allowed in the pergola area. Seating: Some pergolas already have tables and chairs; if yours doesn’t, you can bring your own.

Perfect if you want a reserved space to host friends, family, or your team during the parade.