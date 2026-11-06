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Winters

📢 Raffle to rent downtown pergolas for Tractor Parade

8 days ago
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📢 Rent a downtown pergola for the Tractor Parade

Want a front-row spot for one of Winters’ biggest events? The City is holding a raffle for the chance to rent a downtown pergola for $1,500 along the parade route.

How to enter

  • Fill out the Pergola Rental Agreement by Friday, November 13 at 5:00 PM.
  • All completed agreements are entered into the raffle, but entry does not guarantee you’ll get a pergola.
  • Winners will be announced Monday, November 16.

Details

  • Location: Downtown Winters pergolas along the parade route.
  • Capacity: Up to 40 guests per pergola.
  • Alcohol: You may bring your own beer and wine. No other alcohol is allowed in the pergola area.
  • Seating: Some pergolas already have tables and chairs; if yours doesn’t, you can bring your own.

Perfect if you want a reserved space to host friends, family, or your team during the parade.

More Info: Pergola Raffle for Tractor Parade it Open! • Winte...

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