undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Winters
📢 Raffle to rent downtown pergolas for Tractor Parade
8 days ago
📢 Rent a downtown pergola for the Tractor Parade
Want a front-row spot for one of Winters’ biggest events? The City is holding a raffle for the chance to rent a downtown pergola for $1,500 along the parade route.
How to enter
- Fill out the Pergola Rental Agreement by Friday, November 13 at 5:00 PM.
- All completed agreements are entered into the raffle, but entry does not guarantee you’ll get a pergola.
- Winners will be announced Monday, November 16.
Details
- Location: Downtown Winters pergolas along the parade route.
- Capacity: Up to 40 guests per pergola.
- Alcohol: You may bring your own beer and wine. No other alcohol is allowed in the pergola area.
- Seating: Some pergolas already have tables and chairs; if yours doesn’t, you can bring your own.
Perfect if you want a reserved space to host friends, family, or your team during the parade.
More Info: Pergola Raffle for Tractor Parade it Open! • Winte...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.