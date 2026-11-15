Winter Park’s healthcare scene is busy right now, especially in senior living and emergency vet care. If you’re a medical pro who likes fast-paced work and strong teams, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: VEG ER for Pets

VEG ER for Pets Location: Winter Park, FL (traveling to regional hospitals)

(traveling to regional hospitals) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Travel between VEG’s 24/7 emergency hospitals, handling everything from critical cases to exotics while mentoring other vets. Good fit if you love ER medicine, want continuous training and CE, and like variety instead of staying in one clinic.

Employer: VEG ER for Pets

VEG ER for Pets Location: Winter Park, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the ICU and manage critical hospitalized patients on 12-hour shifts, including exotics and complex cases. Ideal if you enjoy in-depth case management, teaching other doctors, and working in a high-acuity, team-focused ER setting.

Employer: Watercrest Senior Living Group

Location: Winter Park, FL, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Serve as the Memory Care Director at Watercrest Winter Park, leading programs and a care team for residents with Alzheimer’s and dementia. Great for an LPN with memory care and supervisory experience who wants to blend leadership, family engagement, and hands-on resident support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.