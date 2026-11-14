Winter Park’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from clinics to home care to retail pharmacy. If you like direct patient contact, there’s a nice mix of schedules and settings here.

Employer: Unified Women’s Healthcare / Unified Mammography Services

Unified Women’s Healthcare / Unified Mammography Services Location: Winter Park, FL (2460 Howell Market Lane)

Type: Full-time (30+ hours/week)

Salary: Not listed

Work in an in-office breast imaging setting inside an OBGYN practice, doing 3D digital mammography with top-of-the-line equipment. Comes with a $1,250 sign-on bonus + $1,250 retention bonus, strong benefits, and a steady weekday-style schedule.

Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care

Location: Winter Park, FL (serving Seminole & Orange counties )

(serving ) Type: Part-time

Salary: $17–$18/hour, weekly pay

Provide one-on-one care in clients’ homes, helping with daily activities, light housekeeping, and companionship so adults can stay independent. Flexible schedules, short commutes, 24/7 clinical support, and room to grow with training and scholarships.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Winter Park, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $16–$20/hour (depends on experience and location)

Blend customer service and pharmacy support—ring up sales, help patients at the counter, and assist the pharmacist with prescriptions and inventory. Good fit if you like a fast-paced retail setting and want to build skills toward PTCB certification.

Employer: Restore Hyper Wellness

Location: 119 N Orlando Ave #101, Winter Park, FL 32789

Type: Full-time (30+ hours)

Salary: Not listed (bonus opportunities)

Use your RN skills in a wellness-focused studio, giving IV drips, injections, and other therapies while coaching clients on their health goals. Offers health insurance, PTO, 401(k) with match, and free/discounted wellness services, plus a more boutique, non-hospital environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.