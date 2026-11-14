Winter Park neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from craft supplies to home goods and even lumber. Here’s what’s up for grabs right now.

Item: Sheer curtain remnants for sewing and crafts

Details: Light, sheer fabric pieces. Good for making more curtains, clothes, or craft projects.

Condition: Not stated, but described as remnants (scrap pieces).

Location: Winter Park, Orange County, Florida

Source: trashnothing.com

Notes from poster: When you respond, include the date and approximate time you can pick up in Winter Park.

Photos: Check out the pictures here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/V236Dw7

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: 3 “left-facing” printed nautilus shell place mat uppers

Details: These are new printed tops only, meant to be turned into finished placemats by adding thin padding, a solid black or white backing, and machine stitching like a quilt.

Important: The finished “right-facing” example in the photo is NOT included. Only the 3 left-facing uppers are free.

Location: Winter Park, Orange County, Florida

Source: trashnothing.com

Notes from poster: When you respond, include the date and approximate time you can pick up in Winter Park.

Photos: See the example and prints in the listing.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Re-freezable ice packs in three sizes

Small: about 2" x 5"

about Medium: about 4" x 5"

about Large: about 6" x 9"

Condition: Good condition

Best for: Small coolers, lunch bags, or first-aid use.

Location: Winter Park, Orange County, Florida

Source: trashnothing.com

Notes from poster: When you respond, include the date and approximate time you can pick up in Winter Park.

Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/fWkq76r

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Glass jars for freezing food, about 5" tall x 3" diameter, with metal lids

Condition: Like new

Uses: Freezing food without plastic, storing pantry items, or filling with homemade treats for gifts.

Extra: Poster says more jars are available than shown in the photo.

Location: Winter Park, Orange County, Florida

Source: trashnothing.com

Notes from poster: When you respond, include how many jars you want and the date and approximate time you can pick up in Winter Park.

Photos: See the jars in the listing.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Heavy-duty white synthetic mesh bag with drawstrings

Uses: Diving, snorkeling, beachcombing, or carrying wet gear.

Condition: Had a small hole that was mended.

Location: Winter Park, Orange County, Florida

Source: trashnothing.com

Notes from poster: When you respond, include the date and approximate time you can pick up in Winter Park.

Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/DFaxZDV

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: White, cordless, no-drill pleated paper blinds

Size: About 31" wide x 42" pleated length

Mounting: Self-adhesive top with clips; no drilling needed.

Features:

Cut-to-size design

Double-sided adhesive tape included

Light-weight paper material

Location: Winter Park, Orange County, Florida

Source: trashnothing.com

Notes from poster: Standard trashnothing etiquette applies; check listing for any extra details and be sure to mention your date and approximate pickup time when you message.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Pile of thick, long solid walnut boards

Details: Rough-sawn walnut, some boards about 1" thick. Great for woodworkers, DIY furniture, or art projects.

Pickup: You must pick up yourself; boards are in a pile at the property.

Location: Sylvan Lake, Winter Park, FL

Source: nextdoor.com (category: Other)

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

These free deals in Winter Park can go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster soon—with your preferred date and approximate pickup time included.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.