Winter Park’s food scene is busy and growing, with new spots and established favorites all hiring. If you like fast-paced shifts, good teams, and feeding happy guests, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Location: Winter Park, FL

Winter Park, FL Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the bakery team, help run daily operations, and keep displays looking great while focusing on customer service and food safety. This role comes with competitive pay, store discount, career growth opportunities, DailyPay access, and a full benefits package for eligible team members.

Employer: The Indigo Road Hospitality Group

The Indigo Road Hospitality Group Location: Winter Park, FL

Winter Park, FL Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive base pay + performance bonuses)

Upscale, scratch-kitchen role for a Sous Chef who can manage the line, lead the team, and keep food quality high. Offers competitive pay, quarterly bonuses, health insurance, 401(k) with match, home loan program, PTO, and parental leave.

Employer: Perla's Pizza

Perla's Pizza Location: Winter Park, FL

Winter Park, FL Type: Full-time

Salary: $20.00–$35.00 per hour (with tips)

High-energy neighborhood pizza spot looking for an experienced bartender who can handle volume and still pour great cocktails. You’ll get hourly pay plus tips, health/vision/dental options, an employee discount, and a flexible schedule.

Employer: Rocket Farm Restaurants – Superica

Location: Winter Park, FL

Winter Park, FL Type: Part-time

Salary: $15.00–$18.00 per hour (based on experience)

Support a busy Tex-Mex kitchen and keep things running smoothly in a fun, upbeat spot. Perks include dynamic raises, dining discounts, most major holidays off, and after 1 year: PTO plus medical, dental, vision, and life insurance.

Employer: The Hen & Hog

The Hen & Hog Location: Winter Park, FL (Fairbanks Ave)

Winter Park, FL (Fairbanks Ave) Type: Full-time & Part-time (other)

Full-time & Part-time (other) Salary: $15.00–$16.00 per hour (based on experience)

Southern fusion scratch kitchen looking for experienced fry and line cooks, mostly chicken, in a fast-paced setup. Shift meal and drink included, flexible schedule, and weekends are required.

If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good restaurant roles in Winter Park tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.