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🍽️ Winter Park FL Food & Hospitality – Multiple Local Openings
Winter Park’s food scene is busy and growing, with new spots and established favorites all hiring. If you like fast-paced shifts, good teams, and feeding happy guests, this week has some solid options.
Assistant Bakery Manager – Sprouts Farmers Market
- Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market
- Location: Winter Park, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the bakery team, help run daily operations, and keep displays looking great while focusing on customer service and food safety. This role comes with competitive pay, store discount, career growth opportunities, DailyPay access, and a full benefits package for eligible team members.
Sous Chef – The Indigo Road Hospitality Group
- Employer: The Indigo Road Hospitality Group
- Location: Winter Park, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (competitive base pay + performance bonuses)
Upscale, scratch-kitchen role for a Sous Chef who can manage the line, lead the team, and keep food quality high. Offers competitive pay, quarterly bonuses, health insurance, 401(k) with match, home loan program, PTO, and parental leave.
Bartender – Perla's Pizza
- Employer: Perla's Pizza
- Location: Winter Park, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $20.00–$35.00 per hour (with tips)
High-energy neighborhood pizza spot looking for an experienced bartender who can handle volume and still pour great cocktails. You’ll get hourly pay plus tips, health/vision/dental options, an employee discount, and a flexible schedule.
Dishwasher / Steward – Superica (Rocket Farm Restaurants)
- Employer: Rocket Farm Restaurants – Superica
- Location: Winter Park, FL
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $15.00–$18.00 per hour (based on experience)
Support a busy Tex-Mex kitchen and keep things running smoothly in a fun, upbeat spot. Perks include dynamic raises, dining discounts, most major holidays off, and after 1 year: PTO plus medical, dental, vision, and life insurance.
Fry Cook / Prep Cook – The Hen & Hog
- Employer: The Hen & Hog
- Location: Winter Park, FL (Fairbanks Ave)
- Type: Full-time & Part-time (other)
- Salary: $15.00–$16.00 per hour (based on experience)
Southern fusion scratch kitchen looking for experienced fry and line cooks, mostly chicken, in a fast-paced setup. Shift meal and drink included, flexible schedule, and weekends are required.
If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good restaurant roles in Winter Park tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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