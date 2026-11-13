Winter Park neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you’re nearby, these could be great finds for your home.

Item: FREE replacement silverware caddy for dishwasher

Condition: Used – like new

Location: Winter Park, FL

Source: Facebook Marketplace

This caddy came out of an LG dishwasher, but the poster says it will work in any dishwasher. A nice pickup if your current basket is cracked or missing.

👉 See this item on facebook.com

Item: TV wall stand

Condition: Used – like new

Location: Winter Park, FL (near Full Sail University)

Source: Facebook Marketplace

Wall-mounted TV stand listed under living room furniture. The poster notes pickup in Winter Park near Full Sail University, so it should be easy for nearby students or neighbors to grab.

👉 See this item on facebook.com

Item: Core flooring in a large open space

Location: Woodcrest Drive, Winter Park, FL

Source: Nextdoor

Listing describes a large open space with modern flooring and kitchen area. Check the post for details on how the flooring is being offered and what’s included.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: RACOR golf storage hanger for shoes & bags

Location: Winter Park, FL

Source: Nextdoor

Handy golf storage hanger to keep your shoes and bags organized and off the floor. Great for a garage or storage room.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Winter Park tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.