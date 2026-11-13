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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Winter Park Right Now
Winter Park neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you’re nearby, these could be great finds for your home.
FREE Replacement Silverware Caddy for Dishwasher
Item: FREE replacement silverware caddy for dishwasher
Condition: Used – like new
Location: Winter Park, FL
Source: Facebook Marketplace
This caddy came out of an LG dishwasher, but the poster says it will work in any dishwasher. A nice pickup if your current basket is cracked or missing.
👉 See this item on facebook.com
TV wall stand
Item: TV wall stand
Condition: Used – like new
Location: Winter Park, FL (near Full Sail University)
Source: Facebook Marketplace
Wall-mounted TV stand listed under living room furniture. The poster notes pickup in Winter Park near Full Sail University, so it should be easy for nearby students or neighbors to grab.
👉 See this item on facebook.com
Core flooring
Item: Core flooring in a large open space
Location: Woodcrest Drive, Winter Park, FL
Source: Nextdoor
Listing describes a large open space with modern flooring and kitchen area. Check the post for details on how the flooring is being offered and what’s included.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
RACOR GOLF STORAGE HANGER for SHOES & BAGS
Item: RACOR golf storage hanger for shoes & bags
Location: Winter Park, FL
Source: Nextdoor
Handy golf storage hanger to keep your shoes and bags organized and off the floor. Great for a garage or storage room.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Winter Park tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.