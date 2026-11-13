Winter Park has a nice mix of retail and customer support roles right now, from gas station shifts to a Fortune 100 insurance company.

Below are several solid options if you like helping people and staying busy on the job.

Employer: Liberty Mutual Insurance

Liberty Mutual Insurance Location: Hybrid from Winter Park / Orlando, FL (must live within 50 miles of office)

Hybrid from (must live within 50 miles of office) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (paid training + licensing)

Not listed (paid training + licensing) Start date: January 11, 2027

No claims experience needed—this role comes with paid training and licensing. You’ll help customers who’ve just had an auto accident, guiding them through the claims process by phone in a fast-paced, high-volume environment with a mix of at-home and in-office work.

Employer: Doreen's Gasoline

Doreen's Gasoline Location: Winter Park, FL

Type: Part-time (about 25–35 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $15.50 – $16.50/hour

Great fit if you’ve got some retail or gas station experience and want to lead shifts without a full manager title. You’ll supervise staff, open/close the store, handle cash, and keep the store clean and stocked while working closely with the owners.

Employer: Doreen's Gasoline

Doreen's Gasoline Location: 2400 Aloma Ave, Winter Park, FL 32792

Type: Part-time (about 20–30 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $15.00 – $15.50/hour

Entry-friendly role where you’ll run the register, restock, and keep the store and pumps tidy. Good for someone dependable who likes a steady pace, flexible hours, and working in a locally owned shop.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—getting your name in early often opens doors to similar roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.