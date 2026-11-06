🏥 Winter Park Healthcare Jobs – Multiple RN, LPN & PT Roles

Winter Park’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new roles popping up across nursing and therapy. If you’re in patient care and want solid hours and benefits, this week has some strong options.

Employer: Southern HealthCare Management

Location: Winter Park, FL

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Salary: Not listed (new wage scale advertised)

Skilled nursing and long‑term care role with a big focus on growth, clean facilities, and strong leadership support. Full‑time staff get medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), early access to pay, and employee discounts.

Employer: United Surgical Partners International (University Surgical Center)

Location: Winter Park, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed | $7,500 sign‑on bonus

Outpatient surgery center RN role in Pre‑Op/PACU, caring for patients coming out of anesthesia and prepping for discharge. Offers a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid holidays and vacation) in a focused ambulatory setting.

Employer: Continuum Therapy Partners

Location: Regents Park of Winter Park, Winter Park, FL

Type: Full-time (Daytime) – PRN also considered

Salary: Not listed

DPT‑level PT role in a skilled care setting with a therapist‑led company that emphasizes clinician input. Comes with full benefits, generous PTO, 401(k) with match, licensure reimbursement, and disability coverage.

Employer: Alliance Obstetrics & Gynecology

Location: Winter Park, FL

Type: Part-time (full‑time may be considered)

Pay: $35–$45 per hour

Help build a brand‑new in‑house pelvic floor rehab program inside an established OB/GYN practice. Great fit if you have pelvic health training and want clinical autonomy, flexible scheduling, 401(k) with match, and program‑development opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and reach out to the recruiter or office—they often have similar roles coming up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.