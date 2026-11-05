🛒 Winter Park FL Retail Jobs With Multiple Flexible Openings

Winter Park has a nice mix of retail roles right now, from design‑focused sales to classic store and bank teller jobs. Good options here if you like helping people face‑to‑face and want steady hours.

Employer: Arhaus

Arhaus Location: Winter Park, FL

Type: Full Time

Salary: $22,000 – $350,000/year (base + unlimited commission, bonuses)

Help customers design beautiful spaces while earning commission on your sales. Great fit if you enjoy interior design, building client relationships, and want strong growth potential plus benefits like medical, dental, 401(k), and paid time off.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Winter Park, FL

Type: Part Time (about 20 hrs/week)

Pay Range: $15.00 – $18.00/hour

Application window expected to close: 01/03/2027

Front‑of‑store role where you ring up customers, restock shelves, and support photo/beauty and sometimes pharmacy. Good for someone 16+ who wants flexible hours, healthcare‑related retail experience, and access to part‑time benefits and discounts.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: 4010 Goldenrod Rd, Winter Park, FL 32792

Type: Part Time

Posting End Date: 11/05/2026 (may close early)

Handle everyday banking transactions, greet customers, and help connect them to the right banking services. Nice entry into banking if you have at least 6 months of customer‑facing experience and can work Saturdays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.