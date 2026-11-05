🎨 Winter Park Arts & Media: Multiple Creative Roles Open Now

Winter Park’s media scene is busy right now, with TV news and design teams growing fast. If you’re creative and love storytelling, there are several solid full-time roles open.

Employer: WESH 2 CW18

WESH 2 CW18 Location: Winter Park, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Cover breaking news and deeper stories for a major local station. This role is great if you thrive under pressure and want strong benefits like medical, dental, 401(k) match, and paid time off.

Employer: Hearst Television

Location: Winter Park, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Design daily news graphics and custom animations for TV markets across the country. You’ll use Adobe Creative Suite in a collaborative hub and get medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) matching.

Employer: Hearst Television

Location: Winter Park, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Create custom print and motion projects for multiple stations while working with local creative teams. Ideal if you’re strong in After Effects, Photoshop, and Illustrator, with benefits like medical, dental, 401(k) match, and paid parental leave.

Employer: WESH 2 CW18

WESH 2 CW18 Location: Winter Park, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Deliver engaging evening traffic reports and help cover breaking news at night. Good fit if you have a strong on-air presence and want medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) matching.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.