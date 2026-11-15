Winter Haven neighbors are giving away some helpful free items this week. If you’re nearby, these could be just what you need.

Item: Free garden-related item (details not listed)

Condition: Free to pick up

Location: Jan Phyl, Winter Haven, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

The poster is offering a free garden item in the Jan Phyl area. The listing is simple and just says “Free,” so be sure to click through and message the owner to confirm what’s available and any pickup details.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Two 7-year-old German Shepherds (siblings)

Details: All black male and black and tan female, both fixed

Comes with: Crates, bowls, food, and leashes

Location: Foxbriar, Winter Haven, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

These two sweet, loving German Shepherds are looking for a new home due to their owners’ health issues. They are 7 years old, fixed, and come with their crates, bowls, food, and leashes, which makes the transition easier for them and for you. They enjoy walks, playing fetch, and cuddling. If you have the space, time, and energy for large dogs, this could be a great match.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: High top table with four chairs

Condition: Used, in good condition

Style: High top dining or kitchen set

Location: 4 Lakes, Winter Haven, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

This is a used high top table and four chairs in good condition. Perfect for a kitchen, dining nook, or small apartment where you need a taller table setup. Check the listing for any photos and message the owner to arrange pickup.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Winter Haven tend to go quickly, so if something here fits your needs, click through and contact the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.