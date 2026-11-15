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🎁 Winter Haven Neighbors Are Sharing Free Pets, Furniture & More
Winter Haven neighbors are giving away some helpful free items this week. If you’re nearby, these could be just what you need.
Free Garden Item in Jan Phyl
Item: Free garden-related item (details not listed)
Condition: Free to pick up
Location: Jan Phyl, Winter Haven, FL
Source: nextdoor.com
The poster is offering a free garden item in the Jan Phyl area. The listing is simple and just says “Free,” so be sure to click through and message the owner to confirm what’s available and any pickup details.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Rehoming 7 Year Old German Shepherds
Item: Two 7-year-old German Shepherds (siblings)
Details: All black male and black and tan female, both fixed
Comes with: Crates, bowls, food, and leashes
Location: Foxbriar, Winter Haven, FL
Source: nextdoor.com
These two sweet, loving German Shepherds are looking for a new home due to their owners’ health issues. They are 7 years old, fixed, and come with their crates, bowls, food, and leashes, which makes the transition easier for them and for you. They enjoy walks, playing fetch, and cuddling. If you have the space, time, and energy for large dogs, this could be a great match.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Table and Four Chairs
Item: High top table with four chairs
Condition: Used, in good condition
Style: High top dining or kitchen set
Location: 4 Lakes, Winter Haven, FL
Source: nextdoor.com
This is a used high top table and four chairs in good condition. Perfect for a kitchen, dining nook, or small apartment where you need a taller table setup. Check the listing for any photos and message the owner to arrange pickup.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Winter Haven tend to go quickly, so if something here fits your needs, click through and contact the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.