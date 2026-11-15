Winter Haven has some wonderful dogs waiting at Polk County Animal Control for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, one of these pups could be the perfect match.

Breed: Hound mix

Hound mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Polk County Animal Control

Phone: (863) 577-1762

Velma is a young hound mix with a classic black-and-white coat. She’s at a great age to keep learning and bonding with her new family.

👉 Meet Velma and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound mix

Hound mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Shelter: Polk County Animal Control

Phone: (863) 577-1762

Polo is an adult hound mix with handsome black-and-tan markings. He’s past the puppy stage and ready to settle into a loving home.

👉 Meet Polo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix

American Staffordshire Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/yellow/fawn with white

Tan/yellow/fawn with white Shelter: Polk County Animal Control

Phone: (863) 577-1762

Beta is a young, sturdy girl with a soft fawn-and-white coat. She’s ready to learn the ropes with a family who will guide her.

👉 Meet Beta and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Bulldog

American Bulldog Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)

Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white) Shelter: Polk County Animal Control

Phone: (863) 577-1762

Margaret is a striking tricolor American Bulldog. As an adult, she’s ready to bring steady companionship to her new home.

👉 Meet Margaret and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name on listing: A

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix

Australian Cattle Dog mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Red/golden/orange/chestnut with white

Red/golden/orange/chestnut with white Shelter: Polk County Animal Control

Phone: (863) 577-1762

This young cattle dog mix has a bright red-and-white coat and a working-breed background, ideal for an active home.

👉 Meet this Cattle Dog mix and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Belgian Malinois

Belgian Malinois Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brindle with white

Brindle with white Shelter: Polk County Animal Control

Phone: (863) 577-1762

Stella is a young Belgian Malinois with a unique brindle coat. This is a smart, active breed that does well with training and structure.

👉 Meet Stella and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound mix

Hound mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)

Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white) Shelter: Polk County Animal Control

Phone: (863) 577-1762

Ruby is a classic tricolor hound mix. She’s an adult girl looking for a calm, caring home to call her own.

👉 Meet Ruby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Bulldog mix

American Bulldog mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brindle with white

Brindle with white Shelter: Polk County Animal Control

Phone: (863) 577-1762

Bodhi is a young male with a handsome brindle-and-white coat. He’s ready to grow up with a family by his side.

👉 Meet Bodhi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name on listing: A

Breed: American Bulldog mix

American Bulldog mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Polk County Animal Control

Phone: (863) 577-1762

This young American Bulldog mix has a bold black-and-white coat and is waiting for someone to notice her.

👉 Meet this black & white Bulldog mix and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shar Pei mix

Shar Pei mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/chocolate with white

Brown/chocolate with white Shelter: Polk County Animal Control

Phone: (863) 577-1762

Trooper is an adult Shar Pei mix with a rich brown coat and white markings. He’s ready for a home that appreciates his unique look.

👉 Meet Trooper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Bulldog mix

American Bulldog mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/chocolate with white

Brown/chocolate with white Shelter: Polk County Animal Control

Phone: (863) 577-1762

Natalia is a young brown-and-white Bulldog mix. She’s looking for a family to help her grow into her best self.

👉 Meet Natalia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Bulldog mix

American Bulldog mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White with black

White with black Shelter: Polk County Animal Control

Phone: (863) 577-1762

Ladybug is an adult Bulldog mix with a bright white coat and black patches. She’s ready to leave shelter life behind.

👉 Meet Ladybug and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Bulldog mix

American Bulldog mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brindle with white

Brindle with white Shelter: Polk County Animal Control

Phone: (863) 577-1762

Ash is a young brindle-and-white Bulldog mix. He’s eager for a home where he can learn, play, and relax.

👉 Meet Ash and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Bulldog mix

American Bulldog mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brindle with white

Brindle with white Shelter: Polk County Animal Control

Phone: (863) 577-1762

Beetle is a young brindle-and-white Bulldog mix. She’s waiting for someone to give her a safe, loving place to grow up.

👉 Meet Beetle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Polk County Animal Control at (863) 577-1762 to ask about adoption, or click through to their listings to learn more and apply. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.