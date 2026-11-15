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🐶 Playful, Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Winter Haven
Winter Haven has some wonderful dogs waiting at Polk County Animal Control for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, one of these pups could be the perfect match.
VELMA
- Breed: Hound mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Shelter: Polk County Animal Control
- Phone: (863) 577-1762
Velma is a young hound mix with a classic black-and-white coat. She’s at a great age to keep learning and bonding with her new family.
👉 Meet Velma and apply to adopt on adoptapet
POLO
- Breed: Hound mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn
- Shelter: Polk County Animal Control
- Phone: (863) 577-1762
Polo is an adult hound mix with handsome black-and-tan markings. He’s past the puppy stage and ready to settle into a loving home.
👉 Meet Polo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BETA
- Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/yellow/fawn with white
- Shelter: Polk County Animal Control
- Phone: (863) 577-1762
Beta is a young, sturdy girl with a soft fawn-and-white coat. She’s ready to learn the ropes with a family who will guide her.
👉 Meet Beta and apply to adopt on adoptapet
MARGARET
- Breed: American Bulldog
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)
- Shelter: Polk County Animal Control
- Phone: (863) 577-1762
Margaret is a striking tricolor American Bulldog. As an adult, she’s ready to bring steady companionship to her new home.
👉 Meet Margaret and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A (Cattle Dog)
- Name on listing: A
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Red/golden/orange/chestnut with white
- Shelter: Polk County Animal Control
- Phone: (863) 577-1762
This young cattle dog mix has a bright red-and-white coat and a working-breed background, ideal for an active home.
👉 Meet this Cattle Dog mix and apply to adopt on adoptapet
STELLA
- Breed: Belgian Malinois
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle with white
- Shelter: Polk County Animal Control
- Phone: (863) 577-1762
Stella is a young Belgian Malinois with a unique brindle coat. This is a smart, active breed that does well with training and structure.
👉 Meet Stella and apply to adopt on adoptapet
RUBY
- Breed: Hound mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)
- Shelter: Polk County Animal Control
- Phone: (863) 577-1762
Ruby is a classic tricolor hound mix. She’s an adult girl looking for a calm, caring home to call her own.
👉 Meet Ruby and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BODHI
- Breed: American Bulldog mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brindle with white
- Shelter: Polk County Animal Control
- Phone: (863) 577-1762
Bodhi is a young male with a handsome brindle-and-white coat. He’s ready to grow up with a family by his side.
👉 Meet Bodhi and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A (Black & White Bulldog)
- Name on listing: A
- Breed: American Bulldog mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Shelter: Polk County Animal Control
- Phone: (863) 577-1762
This young American Bulldog mix has a bold black-and-white coat and is waiting for someone to notice her.
👉 Meet this black & white Bulldog mix and apply to adopt on adoptapet
TROOPER
- Breed: Shar Pei mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/chocolate with white
- Shelter: Polk County Animal Control
- Phone: (863) 577-1762
Trooper is an adult Shar Pei mix with a rich brown coat and white markings. He’s ready for a home that appreciates his unique look.
👉 Meet Trooper and apply to adopt on adoptapet
NATALIA
- Breed: American Bulldog mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/chocolate with white
- Shelter: Polk County Animal Control
- Phone: (863) 577-1762
Natalia is a young brown-and-white Bulldog mix. She’s looking for a family to help her grow into her best self.
👉 Meet Natalia and apply to adopt on adoptapet
LADYBUG
- Breed: American Bulldog mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with black
- Shelter: Polk County Animal Control
- Phone: (863) 577-1762
Ladybug is an adult Bulldog mix with a bright white coat and black patches. She’s ready to leave shelter life behind.
👉 Meet Ladybug and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ASH
- Breed: American Bulldog mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brindle with white
- Shelter: Polk County Animal Control
- Phone: (863) 577-1762
Ash is a young brindle-and-white Bulldog mix. He’s eager for a home where he can learn, play, and relax.
👉 Meet Ash and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BEETLE
- Breed: American Bulldog mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle with white
- Shelter: Polk County Animal Control
- Phone: (863) 577-1762
Beetle is a young brindle-and-white Bulldog mix. She’s waiting for someone to give her a safe, loving place to grow up.
👉 Meet Beetle and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Polk County Animal Control at (863) 577-1762 to ask about adoption, or click through to their listings to learn more and apply. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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