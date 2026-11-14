Winter Haven’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with clinics and surgery centers adding staff. If you’ve got clinical skills, there are several solid full-time options open right now.

Employer: AdventHealth

AdventHealth Location: Winter Haven, FL (Cypress Gardens Blvd)

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Pay: $19.85 – $42.96/hr

Perks: Up to $10,000 sign-on bonus, benefits and PTO from day one, 403(b), paid parental leave

Urgent care radiology role with direct patient care, OR and fluoro work, and a wide age range of patients. Great fit if you have 2+ years’ experience and ARRT (R) and want strong benefits plus steady daytime hours.

Employer: United Surgical Partners International – Winter Haven Ambulatory Surgery Center

Location: Winter Haven, FL

Type: Full-time, Ambulatory Surgery Center

Schedule Perks: No weekends, holidays, or on-call

OR Circulator role in a surgery center covering GI, GYN, ortho, plastics, ENT, and more. Ideal if you have 1+ year OR circulating experience, an active FL RN license, BLS/ACLS, and want predictable weekday hours with a full benefits package.

Employer: The VIOS Clinic

Location: Winter Haven, FL

Type: Full-time

Hands-on CT role focused on operating scanners, following imaging protocols, and keeping patients safe and comfortable. Good match if you’re confident with CT procedures, radiation safety, and working closely with physicians in a fast-paced setting.

Employer: AdventHealth Centra Care

Location: Winter Haven, FL (Cypress Gardens Blvd)

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Pay: $19.85 – $42.96/hr

Perks: Up to $10,000 sign-on bonus, benefits and PTO from day one, 403(b), paid parental leave

Very similar urgent care rad tech opening with the same site and perks, focused on imaging, infection control, and patient comfort. Best for techs with 2+ years’ experience, BLS, and ARRT (R) who want strong benefits and a mission-driven employer.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare roles here turn over fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.